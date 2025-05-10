Chhattisgarh CM Flags Off Country's First Hydrogen Fuel Truck In Raipur

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday flagged off the country's first hydrogen fuel truck in Raipur.

The Chief Minister handed over the keys to the driver of the truck which heralds a new era in India's efforts to promote clean and green transport in the field of transport and logistics. Sai congratulated CSPGCL and Adani Natural Resources for the initiative which he said will be a revolutionary step which will lead Chhattisgarh and the country towards green energy.

Sai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid focus on promoting green energy and has pledged to make India a country with zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. "This initiative will help in balancing environmental protection and industrial development. Chhattisgarh is a mineral-rich state and the use of this truck in mineral transportation will reduce carbon emissions. Development and environmental protection are possible together. This initiative will help promote green energy," he said.

CEO of Adani Enterprises Natural Resources Vinay Prakash said the initiative will promote sustainable development in the mining sector. "It will prove to be a milestone for the state. Adani Natural Resources is the first company in Asia to adopt dozer push semi-autonomous technology, which promote both safety and stability," he said.

The hydrogen fuel truck was manufactured with Indian and international technology by Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited and Adani Natural Resources. It will be used by Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited in coal transportation from Gare Palma-3 coal block of Raigarh district to the power generation unit of the state.

Hydrogen is an element found in abundance in the atmosphere. It does not emit any harmful emissions. Vehicles running on hydrogen fuel battery have the capacity to travel the same distance and carry the same load as diesel trucks. During transportation, they release only water vapour and hot air.