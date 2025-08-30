CM Vijayan To Inaugurate Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel Road Project To Boost Connectivity, Development

Kozhikode: Touted to be the longest tunnel road in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan will inaugurate the construction of the 8.73-km tunnel connecting Kozhikode with Wayanad on Sunday. The project passes through the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats, making it a significant infrastructure development in the region.
The four-lane tunnel will be equipped with state-of-the-art safety and communication systems, including ventilation, fire extinguishers, tunnel radio, telephone and sound systems, emergency call facilities and CCTV surveillance. The project is planned to be completed within four years.
The tunnel spans 5.58 kilometres in Wayanad and 3.15 kilometres in Kozhikode, including the approach road from Marippuzha in Kozhikode to Meenakshipalam in Wayanad. Of the total length, 8.11 kilometres will consist of twin tunnels.
The project will also include two major bridges across the Iruvazhinji River and three smaller bridges, and the stretch will have six curves with cross passages connecting the twin tunnels at every 300 metres. A total of 33 hectares of land will be acquired for the project.
Travelling to Wayanad
The tunnel road will pass through 5,771 meters of forest land and 2,964 meters of private land. Once complete, the project is expected to ease traffic between Kozhikode and Wayanad significantly, Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph said. "The travel time would be reduced, providing a major boost to the tourism and trade sectors. As the road passes through the ecologically significant Western Ghats, permission for the project has been granted under strict conditions to ensure environmental protection," he added.
The primary goal of the tunnel road is to provide an alternative to the Thamarassery Churam (Thamarassery Pass), which remains congested most of the time, thus reducing the travel distance between Kozhikode and Wayanad. Furthermore, it is expected to aid the economic development of the Malabar region by easing travel via the Kozhikode–Kunnamangalam–NIT–Mukkam–Thiruvambady–Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi–Kalpetta route. The travel distance from Anakkampoyil to Meppadi will be reduced to 22 kilometres.
The construction of the tunnel road is being undertaken under a tripartite agreement between the Public Works Department (PWD), KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board), and Konkan Railway. The contract has been awarded to Dilip Buildcon Ltd (based in Bhopal) and Royal Infrastructure (based in Kolkata), and the total project cost is estimated at Rs 2,134 crore, for which the tender procedures were completed.
India's Third Longest Tunnel Road
The project gained momentum after receiving clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), with approval granted under 60 specific conditions. Once completed, this will become the third-longest underground tunnel road in the country. Initially announced in 2020 as part of the government's 100-day action plan, a detailed study was conducted under the leadership of Konkan Railway officials, followed by the floating of tenders. However, procedural delays kept stretching the deadline for submitting tenders.
Environmental Impact
The Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi has strongly opposed the project, stating that it will cause severe environmental damage and demanding that the construction be stopped. According to the Samithi, both the central and state appraisal committees approved the project without conducting expert studies or assessments.
The Public Works Department (PWD), which was responsible for submitting the environmental impact report, failed to do so. Additionally, the Forest Department, which was supposed to grant forest clearance, allegedly provided misleading information, it added.
The Samithi further points out that the proposed tunnel passes through areas that have already witnessed major landslide disasters — namely Chooralmala, Puthumala, and Kavalappara. Samithi president Badhusha alleged that the central approval was obtained through misinformation.
