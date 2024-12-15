ETV Bharat / state

CM Sukhu Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 31 Crore In Nalagarh Assembly Constituency

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 31 crore in Nalagarh Assembly constituency.

CM Sukhu Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 31 Crore In Nalagarh Assembly Constituency
File photo of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 31 crore in Nalagarh Assembly constituency of Solan district, officials said. The chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to the regions progress and assured that financial constraints would not impede the development of the area.

Sukhu inaugurated a drinking water scheme for the villages of Mittian, Behli, Khaller and adjoining areas, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.24 crore. He also inaugurated seven tube wells built for Rs. 5.22 crore for Nalagarh and improvement projects for drinking water schemes in the area worth Rs. 4.82 crore.

He laid the foundation stones of three bridges, including the Kotla Kalan Bridge, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.77 crore, the Retar Khad Bridge worth Rs. 4.44 crore and the Bhatauli Khad Bridge at a cost of Rs. 3.51 crore. Adressing the gathering, Sukhu emphasised on the present government's focus on equitable development across the state and said that it is committed to make every possible effort for the welfare of its citizens.

On the occasion, he also flagged off two ambulances donated to the District Red Cross Society. He expressed gratitude to the donors for their generous contributions and honoured them for their noble gestures.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 31 crore in Nalagarh Assembly constituency of Solan district, officials said. The chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to the regions progress and assured that financial constraints would not impede the development of the area.

Sukhu inaugurated a drinking water scheme for the villages of Mittian, Behli, Khaller and adjoining areas, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.24 crore. He also inaugurated seven tube wells built for Rs. 5.22 crore for Nalagarh and improvement projects for drinking water schemes in the area worth Rs. 4.82 crore.

He laid the foundation stones of three bridges, including the Kotla Kalan Bridge, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.77 crore, the Retar Khad Bridge worth Rs. 4.44 crore and the Bhatauli Khad Bridge at a cost of Rs. 3.51 crore. Adressing the gathering, Sukhu emphasised on the present government's focus on equitable development across the state and said that it is committed to make every possible effort for the welfare of its citizens.

On the occasion, he also flagged off two ambulances donated to the District Red Cross Society. He expressed gratitude to the donors for their generous contributions and honoured them for their noble gestures.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL PRADESH CMNALAGARH ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCYPROJECTSSUKHVINDER SINGH SUKHU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.