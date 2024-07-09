CM Stalin Visits Slain BSP TN Chief Armstrong's Family, Assures Action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called on Porkodi, wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong and assured her that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to Porkodi and the other family members of Armstrong and assured them that all those involved in the ghastly murder would be punished according to the law.

"I gave assurance to Sister Porkudi (wife of Armstrong) that murderers would be brought before law for severe punishment. Our government is confident to find and punish whoever is behind this Murder," MK Stalin said after visiting the house of Armstrong in Chennai. "This is the government for everyone. Justice would be served. The Police Department would work with honesty," he added.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also visited the family and conveyed their condolences. The state government provided full security for the burial of the BSP leader at Pothur in Tiruvallur district early on Monday. Armstrong was hacked to death here on July 5 by a gang and at least 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Earlier on Saturday, the BSP supremo, Mayawati, called for immediate action from the Tamil Nadu government. "The brutal murder of a hardworking and dedicated leader of the BSP in Tamil Nadu and the state party unit president K. Armstrong outside his Chennai residence yesterday evening has sent shockwaves across society. The government should immediately take strict and necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future," she said in a post on 'X'.