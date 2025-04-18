CM Stalin Roars In Tiruvallur: 'Tamil Nadu Will Never Submit To Delhi's Rule'

Tiruvallur: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday made a firm statement while addressing a government function in Ponneri under Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, when he said, "Tamil Nadu will never submit to Delhi's rule."

With crucial Assembly elections scheduled next year, Stalin criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Parliament that the BJP (with AIADMK) will form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

"Amit Shah spoke in the Parliament that they will form the government in 2026. He also came to Tamil Nadu and said the same thing and left. I would like to challenge him on that," Stalin said.

Taking an indirect dig at AIADMK, Stalin remarked, "The Opposition parties are acting as enemy parties instead of being a responsible Opposition. They (AIADMK) are compromising with the interests of Tamil Nadu by having ties with a group that is betraying Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is fighting for all the states in India. The recent verdict of Supreme Court against the Governor has showcased the power of DMK."

Stalin opined that his government will continue to work to make Tamil Nadu the Number-1 state in all sectors. "Tamil Nadu will never submit to Delhi's rule. Such is the character of the state that it (Tamil Nadu) has always been out of Delhi's control," he said.

Throwing an open challenge, the chief minister further said, "Can you win by intimidating some of leaders here and by forming an alliance? Bring all your leaders together. Let's see."

Stalin continued, "This is a dignified land that will never allow domination and intimidation. We are aware how you (Centre) will try to lure voters with all kinds of schemes in the next one year before the elections. People of the country know very well why this happens. We are not slaves who will submit to all this bullying and threats. No matter if someone is Amit Shah or any other Shah, s/he cannot rule here. This is Tamil Nadu. As long as this Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is there, your plan will not work," Stalin stated firmly.

At the event today, the chief minister inaugurated 6760 projects worth Rs 1166.32 crore, laid the foundation stone for 7369 new projects and extended welfare assistance to 2,02,531 beneficiaries.

"I am very happy to have joined this event in Ponneri, which comes under the Tiruvallur district. This place is the gateway to Tamil Nadu and this district paved the way for Fort St. George. Do you know what gives me the greatest joy at this event? We have finally resolved a problem that existed for so many years. I am extremely delighted that we were able to solve the issues and today I am issuing pattas in a way that would benefit maximum number of people. We are going to issue pattas to 63,124 people in this district," the CM said.

This apart, he highlighted, "We have constituted a State Autonomy Committee under the chairmanship of Justice Kurian Joseph, which no state government in India has ever done. Just as the leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi gave all the Chief Ministers the right to hoist the national flag on Independence Day, August 15, similarly, through this committee, we will give all the states their fair rights."

