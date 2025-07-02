CM Stalin Orders CBI Probe Into Custodial Death Of Temple Guard Ajith Kumar In Sivagangai

Chennai: A temple guard, Ajith Kumar, who was taken in for questioning in connection with a missing jewellery complaint in Sivagangai, was allegedly assaulted by the police. Later, his family was informed of his death. While relatives claim that Ajith Kumar died due to severe custodial assault, six policemen have been suspended and five have been arrested.

In this backdrop, the custodial death case has been transferred to the CBI for investigation. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, in this regard, ''Ajith Kumar, who was taken for investigation, died mysteriously at the Thiruppuvanam police station.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that the police assault was the cause of his death during the investigation. This is an act that no one can justify or excuse. The six police officers accused in this incident were immediately suspended on the day of the incident. Investigations were conducted as per the legal procedures to be followed in such cases," the CM said.

Yesterday, five policemen were arrested, a murder case was registered against them, and the case was transferred to the CBCID. Today, the District Superintendent of Police concerned has been transferred. The Deputy Superintendent has been suspended, he disclosed.

"I have spoken to the family of Ajith Kumar today. I have expressed my condolences to them. I assured them that a fair, transparent and impartial investigation will be conducted, that strict action will be taken against those responsible for this incident, and that justice will be provided to the bereaved family of Ajith Kumar," he said.

The High Court Madurai Bench has also said that the CBCID may continue its investigation in this case. However, considering that five police officers have been accused in this incident, no doubt should be raised about the investigation of this case. The Bench recommended the transfer of this case to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu government will provide full cooperation to the CBI investigation.

"I have repeatedly emphasised that the police should act in a manner that protects human rights during their investigations. I do not always accept such violations. The actions of some police officers in Thiruppuvanam are inexcusable. I would like to warn that such actions should never be committed by anyone, anywhere, ever again," Stalin said.

The police must always act in a way that maintains the trust of the public who come to the police hoping that their problems will be resolved," the Chief Minister said.