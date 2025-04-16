'Every Voice Will Be Heard': Stalin Introduces Bill For Appointment Of 13,988 Differently-Abled Persons In Local Bodies In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday introduced a bill in the Legislative Assembly to appoint 13,988 differently-abled members in the local bodies.

While introducing the bill, Stalin said, "Former CM Karunanidhi had suggested that the disabled should be called 'differently-abled'. I am looking after the department for differently-abled with the same concern."

Before the DMK came to power, the financial allocation for this department was Rs 667 crore. "But now, we have almost doubled it to Rs 1432 crore this financial year. We are planning and implementing schemes for differently-abled people not only on a compassionate basis but we feel it is their right. Among all Indian states, Tamil Nadu provides monthly allowance to maximum number of differently-abled people," the chief minister stated.

He further added, "Special employment through the Department of Disabled Welfare Camps is being ensured. Incentives are being provided to encourage the differently-abled get employment in high-ranking government posts. A government order has also been issued extending a scheme of providing loan assistance to the differently-abled to start their own business ventures."

"In the last four years, 1493 differently-abled people have been appointed in different government jobs via four percent reservation for differently-abled in government service examinations. Similarly, it has been announced that private companies which employ at least 10 differently-abled people, would be given a wage subsidy of Rs 2000 per person per month for an year," the CM said.

Stalin also revealed that a project will soon be implemented to provide modern equipment to the differently-abled, and this would cost of Rs 125 crore from the state exchequer. "A special wooden walkway has been created for the differently-abled to go near the sea and enjoy the sea waves at the Marina and Besant Nagar beaches. This, I had announced at the inauguration ceremony of the Thaatthi Periyar Government Multipurpose Hospital in Kolathur on February 27," he recalled.

He continued, "The very next day, differently-abled people led by Professor Deepak Nathan came to my house and expressed their gratitude and birthday wishes to me."

As per the latest initiative, thousands of differently-abled people will get opportunities in the local government bodies. They will no longer be marginalised and they will get due respect in the villages they live, assured Stalin.

Apart from this, two bills are set to be introduced on behalf of the Municipal Administration and Rural Development departments. In all the local bodies in Tamil Nadu, such as village panchayats, panchayat unions, town panchayats, municipalities and corporations, differently-abled persons are made members through nomination without directly contesting elections.

Appointment of differently-abled persons through nomination

Through this, the representation of differently-abled persons in local bodies will be ensured and these bills will help them avail equal opportunities and privileges. This is another initiative to achieve social justice, which our government continues to emphasise by following 'everything for everyone' policy. To implement this, amendments in the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, the Tamil Nadu Urban Panchayats Act, 1998, will be proposed and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 are being introduced through the concerned departments, Stalin stated.

Currently, only 35 of the elected members in urban local bodies are differently-abled. But, after the passage of this Act, nearly 650 differently-abled persons will be appointed in urban local bodies, 12,913 persons in gram panchayats, 388 in panchayat unions and 37 persons in district panchayats. "Their voices will resonate in those local bodies. I would like to mention here that this is the biggest benefit that this Act will bring," he said.