CM Stalin Will Not Take Part In Independence Day Tea Party To Be Hosted By Governor Ravi: TN Govt

The TN Govt said CM Stalin will not take part in the tea party to be hosted by Governor R N Ravi on Independence Day.

File photo of MK Stalin (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 14, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will not take part in the tea party to be hosted by Governor R N Ravi on Independence Day, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.

The chief minister's boycott of the "At Home Reception" is to show opposition to Governor Ravi, who "acts against the interests of Tamil Nadu people," the state government said in an official release.

Also, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian will boycott convocation ceremonies of 2 state varsities --to be held on August 18 and 19-- to oppose Governor Ravi, the government added.

