CM Stalin Hikes Sangamam Fest Performing Artists Daily Wage To Rs 5,000

The Sangamam Fest, a pet project of the DMK regime, has been held annually since 2022 during the Pongal season in January.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tries his hands on a drum during the inauguration ceremony of Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Tiruvizha 2025, in Chennai on Monday. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also seen.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tries his hands on a drum during the inauguration ceremony of Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Tiruvizha 2025, in Chennai on Monday. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also seen. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered increasing the wages of rural artists who perform in the ongoing 'Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha,' an event organised to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage, to Rs 5,000 per day, the government said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,500 performing artists, split into 75 teams, are performing shows, encompassing 50 art forms, in 18 locations in Chennai and it is a big draw, the government said in an official release.

Such 50 art forms include Karagattam (folk dance), Kavadiyattam (dancing by carrying Kavadi, a ritual and a form of worshipping Lord Muruga) and Puraviyattam (dummy horse show).

Cost-free board and lodging, clothing and transport facilities are being provided to artists by the government and CM Stalin has ordered increasing the wage per day for them to Rs 5,000.

Their wage, before the increase could not be immediately ascertained. The Sangamam Fest, a pet project of the DMK regime, has been held annually since 2022 during the Pongal season in January.

The 4-day fest (January 14-17 and from 6 pm to 9 pm in 18 venues including Besant Nagar Elliot's Beach and KK Nagar Sivan Park), an initiative of the state government, was inaugurated by Stalin on January 13, 2025, at the Ekambaranathar temple grounds here.

