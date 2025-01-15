ETV Bharat / state

CM Stalin Hikes Sangamam Fest Performing Artists Daily Wage To Rs 5,000

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tries his hands on a drum during the inauguration ceremony of Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Tiruvizha 2025, in Chennai on Monday. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also seen. ( ANI )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered increasing the wages of rural artists who perform in the ongoing 'Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha,' an event organised to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage, to Rs 5,000 per day, the government said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,500 performing artists, split into 75 teams, are performing shows, encompassing 50 art forms, in 18 locations in Chennai and it is a big draw, the government said in an official release.

Such 50 art forms include Karagattam (folk dance), Kavadiyattam (dancing by carrying Kavadi, a ritual and a form of worshipping Lord Muruga) and Puraviyattam (dummy horse show).