CM Stalin Apprises Jaishankar Of More Fishermen Arrests By Sri Lanka, Urges Action

CM Stalin said this was the 10th incident of apprehension in less than three months of this year 2025 by the Sri Lankan Navy.

CM Stalin Apprises Jaishankar Of More Fishermen Arrests By Sri Lanka, Urges Action
File photo of M K Stalin (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday apprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that three Tamil Nadu fishermen who ventured for fishing from Rameswaram have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and sought action for release of all the 110 fishermen in custody, and prevent further arrests.

Stalin said this was the 10th incident of apprehension in less than three months of this year 2025 by the Sri Lankan Navy. The chief minister said: "On 17.03.2025, three Tamil Nadu fishermen who ventured for fishing from the Rameswaram fishing harbour were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on 18.03.2025 along with their mechanised fishing boat."

Stalin said inspite of his repeated requests for stronger diplomatic efforts to prevent the arrests of fishermen in their traditional fishing waters, the number of such unfortunate incidents were rising continuously without any respite.

"As you are aware, the fishermen are highly dependent on fishing for their livelihood and the frequent apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy have pushed their families to the brink of poverty."

Further, he said: "I therefore request you to take effective diplomatic efforts to prevent further arrests of our fishermen and to secure release of all the 110 Tamil Nadu fishermen still in custody along with their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan authorities at the earliest."

