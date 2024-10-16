CM Sitting Here, Says Fadnavis At Mahayuti Presser, Asks Mva To Declare Its Leader

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar should declare the chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Holding a joint press conference with the `Mahayuti' allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, he said the ruling parties were not bothered about the CM face ahead of the November 20 elections to the state assembly.

The BJP leader was responding to the question who was the CM candidate of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance. With Chief Minister Shinde sitting next to him along with deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said, "The chief minister is sitting here. Ask them (Opposition) who is your face. First declare your face. I urge (Sharad) Pawar saheb to declare their CM face."

Shinde said no one in the ruling alliance was desperate to get the top post. "The work done by our government in the last more than two years is our face," he said.