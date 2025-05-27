ETV Bharat / state

CM Siddaramaiah Releases Dr H Sudarshan Ballal’s Biography ‘Leading with Compassion’

Bengaluru: A special event was held at Hotel Taj West End, Bengaluru, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released a biography titled 'Leading with Compassion', authored by Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals. The book marks Dr Ballal’s 50 years of service in the healthcare sector.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised Dr Ballal’s lifelong commitment to patient care and medical leadership. “It is a pleasure to join all of you in celebrating the remarkable journey of my friend and beloved doctor, Dr H Sudarshan Ballal. His leadership journey over five decades inspires all in the medical field,” he said.

Dr Ballal, who began his career in the United States during the 1980s, earned the prestigious US triple board certification in clinical care, nephrology and internal medicine. Despite his professional success abroad, he returned to India in 1991 to join Manipal Hospitals and start a new chapter of service in Bengaluru.

“He was at the peak of his career in the US, yet chose to return home to serve our people. That decision speaks volumes about his commitment to the country,” the Chief Minister pointed out. Dr Ballal is credited with establishing the nephrology department and kidney transplant programmes at Manipal Hospitals from the ground up. He also set up a postgraduate training institute for nephrology, with many of his students now serving across India and abroad.