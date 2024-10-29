Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Kicks Off 21st Livestock Census

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially launched the 21st National Livestock Census on Tuesday to collect detailed information about all livestock in the state which is expected to play a key role in shaping livestock services and policies.

The event was attended by the minister for animal husbandry, veterinary services and sericulture, K Venkatesh, along with the department secretary Dr Ajay Nagabhushan and other senior officials.

The livestock census will continue until February 2025. Latest technologies have been espoused to gather data which will help to thrash out informed policies for the development of animal husbandry and enhance the health and productivity of livestock.

During his speech, Siddaramaiah highlighted the importance of the census, saying, "Livestock plays a vital role in Karnataka’s agriculture-based economy. Through this census, we will accurately determine the number of livestock and shape policies that can make animal husbandry more effective".

Venkatesh also shared his thoughts, stating that the census is a major effort to benefit thousands of livestock farmers directly by ensuring they receive better services and support.

This statewide census is expected to be a milestone in promoting sustainable animal husbandry and ensuring economic growth for rural communities.

