CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar By His Side, Senior Kannada Author Hampa Nagarajaiah Inagurates Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru (Karnataka): Senior Kannada scholar and author Hampa Nagarajaiah lit the traditional lamp and showered flower petals on the deity of Chamundeshwari, marking the formal start of the ten-day long festivities of the world famous Mysuru Dasara on Thursday.

On the auspicious time of Vrischika Lagna this morning between 9.15 to 9.45 am, dignitaries including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offered pooja to goddess Sri Chamundeshwari.

Dasara is being celebrated this year in a grand manner as per tradition. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Senior Literary Nadoja Hampa Nagarajaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Sivakumar and other ministers participated in the inauguration program. Dasara will be held from today till October 12 with special puja to be performed every day. The world famous Dasara Jambu Savari procession will be held on the 12th.

Senior Kannada Author Hampa Nagarajaiah Inagurates Mysuru Dasara (ETV Bharat)

As part of Dasara, many cultural programs including Dasara Film Festival, Dasara Food Fair, Flower Show, Dasara Wrestling, Dasara Sculpture and Art Camp, Dasara CM Cup Sports, Dasara Book Fair, Navratri Folk Theater Festival, Art Exhibition are also being launched today.

Taking to X, CM Siddaramaiah said that Mysore Dussehra was “our real Nadahabba, which is celebrated by bringing together all the fields like religion, culture, literature, art, sports etc”.

“This festival is also a symbol of the victory achieved against the evil of falsehood, injustice, hatred and deceit. This time, as a result of what the goddess of nature has rained, the rain has turned into a very abundant rain and the harvest has spread a wave of joy throughout the country. In this background, it has been decided to celebrate the Dussehra festival this time with all the traditions. I cordially invite you all to participate in the celebration of Nadahabba and witness the glory of the festival. Happy Nadahabba Dasara to all the people of the country,” he wrote.