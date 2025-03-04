ETV Bharat / state

CM Should Have Sought Munde's Resignation Within 24 Hrs of Sarpanch Murder: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should have sought Dhananjay Munde's resignation as minister within 24 hours of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, and slammed the government over the delay.

Talking to reporters, Raut said NCP leader Munde resigned as cabinet minister on Tuesday due to mounting pressure after images the brutality inflicted on sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh sparked outraged on Monday night.

He also termed the videos pertaining to the incident disturbing and claimed both Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had seen the videos before they surfaced in the public domain.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

In the chargesheet filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the Deshmukh murder case and two related cases, Munde's close aide Walmik Karad has been named accused number one.

Munde's resignation followed a vociferous demand by the opposition for his removal from the cabinet.