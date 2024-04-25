CM Shinde Likens Work Done by PM Modi to Himalayas; Hits out at Uddhav With Chameleon' Jibe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday likened the accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years to the Himalayas and said the work done by the Congress was like a hillock. Addressing an election rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shinde also took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray, saying he had never seen a "chameleon" that changes colours so fast.

This Lok Sabha election is all about the development of progress, growth and making Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time, he said. Shinde was canvassing for Shiv Sena candidate Sandeepan Bhumre, who is also his cabinet colleague.

Bhumre, who filed his nomination from Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) will take on Chandrakant Khaire of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM's sitting MP Imitiaz Jaleel. The work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years can be compared to the height of the Himalayas while the work done by the Congress is like a tekdi' (hillock), he said.

Shinde claimed even a man who is asleep will prefer Modi over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi because the country has got a prime minister who has not taken a day off in the last 10 years. Playing an audio clip of Thacekray's old speech appealing to the people to vote for Modi, Shinde said he had never seen a chameleon that changes colours so fast.

Earlier, they would sing praises of Narendra Modi. Chameleons change their colours. But I saw a chameleon that changes colours so fast for the first time, he said at the rally in the Gulmandi area. Shinde also sought votes for Raosaheb Patil Danve, BJP leader and Mahayuti candidate for neighbouring Jalna Lok Sabha seat.

Aurangabad and Jalna Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13. They criticise me saying I go in a helicopter and do farming (at his village). It takes 8 hours for me to reach Mahabaleshwar (near Shinde's village). But I can sign 10,000 files in those eight hours, he said.

Referring to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's inheritance tax remark, Shinde said Congress has set eyes on the property of the poor even before the election is over. About the Congress' election manifesto, Shinde said, Congress has no right to publish their manifesto. They should first tell what they did earlier. They should bring out a mafinama' (apology) instead of a manifesto.