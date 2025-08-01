Chhattisgarh CM Invites PM Modi To Amrit Rajat Mahotsav

New Delhi/Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Amrit Rajat Mahotsav as the chief guest.

Sai met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Friday. He said the 25th anniversary of the formation of Chhattisgarh is being celebrated as Amrit Rajat Jayanti year. The event will be historic for Chhattisgarh and the dignified presence of the Prime Minister will add to its significance, he said.

Sai said the state government has prepared the Anjore Vision @2047 document, which lays out the framework for inclusive and sustainable development of Chhattisgarh, keeping in view the goal of a developed India. The vision document focuses on improvements in sectors like education, health, agriculture, industry, innovation and environment, he said.

The Chief Minister said he apprised Modi of the development projects being implemented in his state. He said the Chhattisgarh government has passed the Public Trust Bill 2025 based on the Public Trust Act 2023.

He said that an SCR has been created by combining the districts around Raipur and Durg. "This will lead to rapid development of the cities near the state capital. He said that through this authority, the capital region can be developed as a modern and smart city," Sai said.

He also apprised the Prime Minister of the new industrial policy 2024-30 made by Chhattisgarh government in 2024. The single window system has accelerated the establishment of industries in the state. Industries providing employment to more than 1,000 persons are being given concessions, he said.

The Chief Minister said between November, 2024 and July this year, his government has received investment proposals worth Rs 6.65 lakh crore from 84 companies. The foundation stone of the country's first semiconductor unit has been laid in Nawa Raipur, and the construction of the AI data centre has also begun. Similarly, industrial development is being boosted by giving priority to textiles, pharma, ready-made garments and IT services, he said.

Sai said the state government is working to ensure quality education in rural and remote areas through rationalization of schools and teachers. In tribal areas, digital resources and trend teachers are working towards connecting education with technology.

The Chief Minister further apprised the Prime Minister of development in Naxal-affected areas. He said that as a result of the sensitive and visionary policies of the state government, a large number of Naxalites have surrendered and returned to normal life.