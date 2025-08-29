Telangana Flood Fury: Medak And Kamareddy Reel Under Rains; CM Reviews Situation

Hyderabad: Heavy rains over the past few days have left large parts of Telangana battered, with Medak and Kamareddy districts facing the brunt. At least one person has died, and 13 are missing, and widespread damage has been reported to crops, cattle, and infrastructure.

In Medak district, torrential rains triggered flash floods in several villages, cutting off road connectivity and leaving many others inaccessible. Local residents struggled as floodwaters entered houses, while agricultural fields were inundated, raising fears of extensive crop losses.

Officials said at least 13 people are missing after being swept away in swollen streams. One person has been confirmed dead. The police, along with revenue staff and disaster response forces, have intensified search and rescue operations. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed to assist in evacuating stranded families, they said.

The deluge also caused severe damage to standing crops. Vast stretches of paddy and maize fields were submerged, while poultry farms in low-lying areas suffered heavy losses. Roads linking villages to towns were washed away in several places, disrupting vehicular movement and isolating habitations. Rail services in parts of the state also faced interruptions due to waterlogging on tracks, officials added.

In Kamareddy district, a doctor died after the wall of a hospital collapsed amid continuous rains. Flash floods swept through the district, leaving roads damaged and vehicles stranded. Nearly 130 rural roads have been rendered unusable. Rescue teams managed to save over 775 people from flood-hit habitations, officials added.

Several areas continue to remain cut due to overflowing streams. Residents said that the rains caused knee-to-waist-deep water inside homes in low-lying colonies, forcing many to move to temporary shelters. Cattle deaths and poultry losses have been reported across both districts, they said.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit district on Thursday. Flying over Medak and Kamareddy, he assessed the extent of damage and instructed officials to prioritise rescue and relief measures. Accompanied by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, Revanth Reddy flew from Begumpet Airport to inspect submerged villages, washed-away roads, damaged crops, and overflowing reservoirs. He directed authorities to expedite crop loss assessment, strengthen damaged infrastructure, and ensure immediate distribution of aid to affected families.

The Chief Minister also asked disaster management teams to remain on high alert, given the forecast of more rain in the coming days. Officials said additional teams of NDRF and SDRF are being mobilised from nearby districts, and relief camps have been set up in schools and community halls to accommodate displaced families.