Revanth Reddy Has Lunch At Rice Scheme Beneficiary House In Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had lunch at the home of a beneficiary of his government's free fine rice distribution scheme in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday. After attending Sitarama Kalyanam at the famous Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam, Reddy visited the residence of Booram Srinivas, a beneficiary of the scheme, in Sarapaka village in Bhurampadu Mandal.

Reddy was accompanied by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Ponguleti Srinivas, and Thummala Nageshwa Rao during his visit to have lunch at the family's home, sources said. During the visit, he interacted with the family members, enquiring about the quality of rice supplied under the Public Distribution System.

The owner of the house said they were happy to receive fine rice now, as opposed to the coarse variety supplied earlier. He thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring better quality rice for poor families.

CM also asked about other welfare initiatives, including free electricity for up to 200 units, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and free bus travel for women in state-run buses. The wife of the house owner, Thulasamma expressed her satisfaction with the free bus travel schemes. CM Revanth Reddy launched the free fine rice scheme under the PDS at Huzurnagar in the Suryapet district last month.