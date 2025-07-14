ETV Bharat / state

CM Revanth Reddy Hails Ramoji Film City As Telangana’s Pride At Shrimad Bhagavatam Launch

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed pride over the state hosting the shoot of Shrimad Bhagavatam – Part 1 at Ramoji Film City (RFC), calling it a moment of cultural and cinematic significance.

Speaking at the film’s launch event, the CM said epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata are deeply woven into the Indian way of life, and praised the vision behind turning the Shrimad Bhagavatam into a cinematic experience. “It’s a proud moment that such a monumental project is being filmed in Telangana, at Ramoji Film City, a jewel in our state’s crown,” he said.

The film is being produced by Akash Sagar Chopra under the banner of Sagar Pictures Entertainment.

Highlighting the importance of RFC in the global entertainment ecosystem, CM Revanth Reddy remarked, “I haven’t been to Universal Studios, but I’ve seen Ramoji Film City, and it’s nothing short of world-class. With the kind of infrastructure and ambition here, I have no doubt that even Hollywood films will be shot in Telangana in the future.”

Reddy also spoke about the Telangana government's plans to further develop the film industry and said that inspiration can be taken from Ramoji Film City's success.