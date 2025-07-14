ETV Bharat / state

CM Revanth Reddy Hails Ramoji Film City As Telangana’s Pride At Shrimad Bhagavatam Launch

Reddy inaugurated the shoot of Shrimad Bhagavatam – Part 1, praises Ramoji Film City’s global potential, and promises state support to boost the film industry.

Shrimad Bhagavatam – Part 1
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurates Shrimad Bhagavatam (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed pride over the state hosting the shoot of Shrimad Bhagavatam – Part 1 at Ramoji Film City (RFC), calling it a moment of cultural and cinematic significance.

Speaking at the film’s launch event, the CM said epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata are deeply woven into the Indian way of life, and praised the vision behind turning the Shrimad Bhagavatam into a cinematic experience. “It’s a proud moment that such a monumental project is being filmed in Telangana, at Ramoji Film City, a jewel in our state’s crown,” he said.

The film is being produced by Akash Sagar Chopra under the banner of Sagar Pictures Entertainment.

Highlighting the importance of RFC in the global entertainment ecosystem, CM Revanth Reddy remarked, “I haven’t been to Universal Studios, but I’ve seen Ramoji Film City, and it’s nothing short of world-class. With the kind of infrastructure and ambition here, I have no doubt that even Hollywood films will be shot in Telangana in the future.”

Reddy also spoke about the Telangana government's plans to further develop the film industry and said that inspiration can be taken from Ramoji Film City's success.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, former Supreme Court judge Justice J. Chelameswar, Ramoji Group CMD Kiron, and RFC MD Vijayeshwari.

Reflecting on the enduring impact of mythological storytelling, the CM recalled how the re-telecast of Ramayana during the COVID-19 lockdown set a global viewership record. “That legacy continues with initiatives like Shrimad Bhagavatam,” he said, congratulating the makers.

