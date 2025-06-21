International Yoga Day 2025: Delhi CM Leads Yoga Day Celebrations On Floating Deck In Yamuna River

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, grand events were organized across Delhi on Saturday on the instructions of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. A big event was held aboard a floating deck in the middle of the Yamuna River, in which CM Rekha Gupta along with several dignitaries and officials participated.

The Chief Minister did yoga asanas and gave the message of yoga to the people of Delhi. From the Sonia Vihar side of the Yamuna river bank, she reached the middle of the river by boat, boarded the deck built for yoga and did yoga asanas there. Also present were Minister Kapil Mishra and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Yoga Celebrations On Yamuna River (ETV Bharat)

After doing yoga for about 40 minutes, the Chief Minister again said that yoga is the best way to stay healthy. She appealed to the people of Delhi to include it in their routine and not occasionally. She said that the Delhi government is committed to making Yamuna clean. The effort is to send the message of improving the attitude of people towards Yamuna through every kind of effort, she said.

CM Rekha Gupta further said that the Yamuna was ignored for many years but in just 4 months, their government is continuously taking steps to clean the river.

While the Delhi government had organized events at 11 places for International Yoga Day, the central government has chosen 26 places for the event, where people gathered together and did yoga, making it a special day. A big event was organized at 26 places by the Ministry of AYUSH to mark Yoga Day.

The Yoga Day events were held at NDMC's Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Coronation Park, Burari, Swarn Jayanti Park, Rohini, Yamuna Sports Complex, Kartavya Path, Red Fort, New Moti Bagh IAS Residences, Sanjay Lake, Laxmibai Nagar, Singapore Park in front of Singapore Embassy, ​​Chandragupta Road, Delhi, Central Park, Connaught Place, Siri Fort Sports Complex, Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Sports Complex Jasola, Vasant Kunj Sports Complex, Harinagar Sports Complex, Paschim Vihar Sports Complex, Sports Complex at Dwarka Sector 11, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex at Ashok Vihar, Rohini Sports Complex, Rashtriya Swabhiman Sports Complex, Pitampura, East Delhi Sports Complex at Dilshad Garden, Chilla Sports Complex, Squash and Badminton Stadium Siri Fort and Commonwealth Games Village. Yoga camps were also held in sports complexes.

Participants began Yogasanas at all the venues after the speech of Prime Minister Modi and continued till 8 am. To facilitate the common people in reaching these venues by metro, the metro service was started two hours earlier at 4 am today.