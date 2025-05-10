Delhi CM Instructs Officials To Keep Facilities In Hospitals Ready For Emergencies

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday held a high-level meeting with Medical Superintendents of various government hospitals of the capital at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister said instructions have been issued to top officials of various hospitals in Delhi to keep facilities ready for emergencies. Gupta instructed the officials to set up emergency wards in all government hospitals of the capital with immediate effect. "The biggest resolution of the Delhi government is that every citizen in the capital gets accessible, cheap and quality health services. Our government is not only strengthening the infrastructure at hospitals but is also working to deliver services to the doorsteps of people. Our aim is to upgrade Delhi hospitals and make our health model more efficient and excellent.''

During the meeting, the shortage of essential medicines in hospitals and their supply status, preparations for implementation of Central Government health schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Vaya Vandana Yojana and Arogya Mandir, general maintenance of hospitals and online system for OPD/IPD registration were reviewed. The Chief Minister said with the aim of strengthening medical services in the capital's hospitals and ensuring administrative efficiency, the government had recently reshuffled Medical Superintendents and Medical Directors in hospitals.

The Chief Minister reviewed shortage of medicines at Delhi government hospitals and directed the officials to come up with a permanent solution to the issue. She emphasized on the effective implementation of the three major health schemes of the Central Government including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Vaya Vandana Yojana for senior citizens and Arogya Mandir Yojana for holistic health services.

Gupta expressed concern over the maintenance of Delhi Government hospitals and instructed the officials that their functioning should not be limited to medical services only. The Chief Minister instructed officials to minimize the waiting time in OPD and emergency services.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to increase availability of beds, ICU and equipment by evaluating the infrastructure of hospitals, completion of pending repair and expansion works soon and make extensive use of digital system (e-hospital). She instructed to ensure the availability of adequate staff (doctors, nurses, paramedical and administrative) in all hospitals, control absenteeism and organize duty roster. The Chief Minister requested all MS and MDs to actively coordinate with PWD for basic maintenance of hospitals.

The Chief Minister further informed that the government has approved inclusion of diagnostic services in health schemes. "This will speed up tests like MRI, CT scan, blood test and patients will be able to get reports on time," she said. The Chief Minister instructed the hospitals to remain prepared for seasonal diseases like dengue, flu, heatwave and potential disasters to deal with emergencies, which includes SOPs, mock drills and advance storage of supplies. Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh was present in the review meeting.