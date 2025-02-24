ETV Bharat / state

CM Omar Abdullah Urges Conservation As Kashmir Faces Water Crisis Risk

Srinagar: Amid the drying up of water resources in Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called on locals to brace for the possibility of water scarcity in summer while advocating judicious water use.

Attending the PM Kisan Samman Samaroh and Gongul Kissan Mela at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shalimar, Srinagar, he expressed concern over agricultural sustainability in the region.

"I understand the concern of farmers; there is a less than 80 per cent deficit of snow and rain in winter months,” he told reporters. “There are areas in Jammu & Kashmir where agriculture depends on rain-fed water by almost 70-80 per cent. It is obvious that when snow or rain is low, there will be a deficiency of water in summer.”

Kashmir is experiencing a snowless winter this year, with no significant snowfall or rainfall recorded, pushing the crucial January and February months into a precipitation deficit of nearly 80 percent. This has dried up springs and streams, triggering an impending water crisis, with the region’s agriculture facing an uncertain future.

“That’s why I talked about this on social media, that for the upcoming summer, we need to prepare ourselves. There is a possibility of a lack of water not only for agriculture but also for household use. And somewhere, we need to bring changes to our water usage,” Abdullah added.