CM Omar Abdullah Holds Pre-Budget Consultation With Public Representatives Of Jammu

JAMMU: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired pre-budget consultations with public representatives from the Jammu district at a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat.

The session was attended by Minister Satish Sharma, Chairman of the District Development Council (DDC), Members of the Legislative Assembly from District Jammu, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta and Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya.

Addressing the participants, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of engaging with elected representatives in the budget-making process to ensure that the aspirations and needs of the people are adequately reflected.

“We could have drafted the budget in our offices, but we are consulting elected representatives so that the people’s needs and aspirations are taken into account,” the Chief Minister stated. He acknowledged that public representatives are aware of the ground realities and they have interacted closely with the people during election campaigns.

“During your electioneering, you travelled across your constituencies and met people. You understand their issues and demands because you are directly connected to them. That is why I decided to hold these consultations with you,” he added. He expressed confidence that these discussions would play a crucial role in shaping the budget and addressing key concerns of the people. During the consultation, the Chairman of DDC Jammu and MLAs put forward various demands and concerns affecting their constituencies. They stressed the need for improving irrigation systems and ensuring access to clean drinking water in several areas.

Many representatives raised concerns about the poor condition of roads, the need for construction of bridges and the overall upgradation of infrastructure to facilitate better connectivity. The discussions also covered healthcare improvements and the construction of new educational institutions among other things.