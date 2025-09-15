ETV Bharat / state

'US Tariffs Hit Andhra’s Shrimp Exports With Rs 25,000 Cr Loss': CM Naidu Seeks Centre's Aid

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concerns over the impact of American tariffs on the state’s shrimp exports, saying it has caused a loss of Rs 25,000 crore to the sector and led to the cancellation of up to 50 per cent export orders.

In separate letters addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the Chief Minister highlighted the difficulties being faced by the southern state’s aquaculture sector and requested their support.

“The taxes imposed by America majorly hit shrimp exports. It is estimated that a loss of Rs 25,000 crore would have occurred. Up to 50 per cent of export orders have been cancelled,” said Naidu in his letters to the Central Ministers.

According to the CM, taxes to the tune of up to Rs 600 crore have been levied on exports happening through 2,000 containers. Emphasising that Andhra Pradesh accounts for 80 per cent of the country’s shrimp exports and 34 per cent of marine exports, valued at around Rs 21,246 crore annually, he highlighted that 2.5 lakh families and 30 lakh more from allied sectors rely on the aquaculture sector.

Amidst this crisis, Naidu said his government has initiated steps to support aquaculture farmers by getting aquaculture feed manufacturers to slash prices by Rs 9 per kg and is contemplating supplying subsidised power transformers. He also requested the Centre to rescue the aquaculture sector by taking measures to enhance domestic usage of aquaculture products, flexibility in GST, finances and others.

Further, he called for setting up a Rs 100 crore corpus fund, establishment of cold storages and hygienic fish and seafood markets while underlining that the state government is ready to set up the Andhra Pradesh Shrimp Producers Coordination Committee to facilitate direct farmer-to-market supply chains.