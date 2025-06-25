ETV Bharat / state

CM Naidu Invites Industrialists To Invest In Andhra, Calls Next 10 Years ‘Inspiring’

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday invited industrialists to invest in the state and experience its governance, terming the next 10 years as inspiring times that they cannot afford to miss. Addressing the national executive committee meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Vijayawada, Naidu recalled that while he used to talk about the ‘ease of doing business’ earlier, he is now focusing on the ‘speed of doing business.’

“One thing I am asking you—invest in Andhra Pradesh, see the governance. Earlier, I used to talk about the ease of doing business; now, I am talking about the speed of doing business,” Naidu said. Emphasising the importance of ‘speed of doing business,’ he said the TDP-led NDA government has held 24 cabinet meetings and an equal number of State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meetings to clear several proposals over the past year.

According to Naidu, the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 9.5 lakh crore so far, with the potential to generate 8.5 lakh jobs. Over the past year, Naidu said his administration has been streamlined to instil confidence among investors. He highlighted that the state is home to three major industrial corridors: Visakhapatnam–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Chennai–Bengaluru.

Calling green energy the future, Naidu urged FICCI members to adopt it. He said he has had a clear vision on energy from the beginning and recalled that he had started implementing solar, wind, and green energy projects in 2014, which have now matured.

Highlighting that the future lies in green energy, he said petrol and diesel vehicles are bound to become obsolete. Calling on FICCI to contribute to national development, the TDP supremo stressed that welfare is possible only after wealth creation. Noting that having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister is an advantage, Naidu said the country is experiencing stable governance and gaining global respect. Emphasising that India is leading in economic growth today, he noted that the 1991 economic reforms made everyone think differently and innovatively.

At a time when many countries are grappling with an ageing population, Naidu said India is benefiting from its demographic dividend but cautioned that this advantage will last only till 2047.

Of India’s total population of 146 crore, Naidu said around four crore Indians live overseas, and called for this number to be increased to 30 crore to ensure Indians dominate global services across 150 countries.