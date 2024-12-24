ETV Bharat / state

CM Mohan Majhi Unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 10-Ft Bronze Statue In Cuttack

Cuttack: On the eve of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled a 10-foot tall bronze statue of the former Prime Minister in Cuttack on Tuesday.

“It is a matter of great pride and honour for all of us to celebrate the birth centenary of Vajpayee, who had immensely contributed to the development of Odisha and the entire country”, Majhi said.

Recalling Vajpayee’s visit to Odisha after the 1999 super cyclone, Majhi said that Vajpayee had then told, “Funds will never be a constraint for rebuilding Odisha”. The CM pointed out that Vajpayee's words are still etched in the minds of the people of the state.