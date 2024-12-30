Unseasonal Rains Devastate Odisha Farmers, CM Takes Stock, Assures Relief

Berhampur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged the Central government to declare the unseasonal rains in the state a 'natural disaster' after widespread crop damage. Addressing the media in Chhatrapur, Ganjam district, on Sunday Majhi stated that the government is prioritizing assistance to farmers and has deployed ministers to assess the damage across all districts.
Majhi personally visited Ganjam, Gajapati, and Nayagarh districts to survey the damage. “Farmers are the backbone of the state. We will ensure they receive the maximum support,” the CM said. Farmers reported heavy crop losses, with some facing consecutive losses since last month.
In Ganjam district alone, 37,871 hectares of paddy fields and 822 hectares of vegetable fields have been damaged, affecting over 61,540 farmers. In Gajapati and Nayagarh, 2,128 and 6,350 hectares of farmland, respectively, have suffered damage. Majhi reviewed the situation with local officials and assured farmers of assistance after damage assessment.
The CM also extended the deadline for crop insurance claims by a day after farmers cited difficulties in submitting applications during his visit. “All farmers are requested to register their crop loss information with local revenue officers or on the Agriculture Protection Portal,” he said.
The government is also making arrangements to support sharecroppers who are not covered under the existing relief code. Majhi emphasized that unseasonal rains must be recognized as a natural disaster to enable adequate relief measures.
High-Level Review
Majhi was accompanied by senior ministers, MLAs, and district officials, including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Ganjam Collector Divya Jyoti Parida. A review meeting was held in Chhatrapur to finalize immediate relief strategies.
Farmers in Nauli under Laxmipur panchayat and Gaunju villages in Rangeilunda block of Ganjam district shared their concerns about extensive crop losses. The CM reassured them of the government’s commitment to their welfare, stating, “The government stands with the people in these challenging times and will ensure full cooperation.”
The state is now awaiting central support to classify the rains as a natural disaster, which would enable additional relief under central schemes. The PM and CM Kisan Yojana are already being leveraged to assist affected farmers, Majhi said.
Action Plan
• Farmers asked to report crop damage to local authorities.
• Affected areas include Chhatrapur, Rangeilunda, and Aska blocks in Ganjam district.
• Relief measures will be rolled out after detailed assessments in affected districts.
