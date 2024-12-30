ETV Bharat / state

Unseasonal Rains Devastate Odisha Farmers, CM Takes Stock, Assures Relief

Berhampur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged the Central government to declare the unseasonal rains in the state a 'natural disaster' after widespread crop damage. Addressing the media in Chhatrapur, Ganjam district, on Sunday Majhi stated that the government is prioritizing assistance to farmers and has deployed ministers to assess the damage across all districts.

Majhi personally visited Ganjam, Gajapati, and Nayagarh districts to survey the damage. “Farmers are the backbone of the state. We will ensure they receive the maximum support,” the CM said. Farmers reported heavy crop losses, with some facing consecutive losses since last month.

In Ganjam district alone, 37,871 hectares of paddy fields and 822 hectares of vegetable fields have been damaged, affecting over 61,540 farmers. In Gajapati and Nayagarh, 2,128 and 6,350 hectares of farmland, respectively, have suffered damage. Majhi reviewed the situation with local officials and assured farmers of assistance after damage assessment.

The CM also extended the deadline for crop insurance claims by a day after farmers cited difficulties in submitting applications during his visit. “All farmers are requested to register their crop loss information with local revenue officers or on the Agriculture Protection Portal,” he said.

The government is also making arrangements to support sharecroppers who are not covered under the existing relief code. Majhi emphasized that unseasonal rains must be recognized as a natural disaster to enable adequate relief measures.

High-Level Review

Majhi was accompanied by senior ministers, MLAs, and district officials, including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Ganjam Collector Divya Jyoti Parida. A review meeting was held in Chhatrapur to finalize immediate relief strategies.