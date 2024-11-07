CM Majhi Criticizes Past Governance, Launches Awareness Program on New Legal System

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi criticized the previous administration for its alleged neglect of women’s safety, pointing to a conviction rate of just 9.3% in crimes against women as evidence of governance failure. Speaking at an event on the Indian Civil Protection Code and Indian Justice Code at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi committed his government to tackling crime against women with renewed resolve.
Majhi, joined by Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Chief Administrative Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and former State Information Officer Jagdananda, spoke about the need to improve the justice system’s accessibility and effectiveness. “For 24 years, the former Chief Minister led the home department but left women’s safety and justice in a dismal state,” Majhi said. “The previous administration often touted its commitment to women’s empowerment, but the numbers tell a different story.”
According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the conviction rate for crimes against women in Odisha is a mere 9.3%, lower than national averages. Majhi criticized the former administration’s lack of political will and ineffective handling of cases, stating, “Women’s safety was compromised due to poor investigations and pressure tactics that often halted cases. While other states have made strides in protecting women, Odisha remains stagnant.”
In response, Majhi pledged to make women’s safety a top priority for his government. “We are committed to reversing this trend and will consider extraordinary measures, including establishing special courts dedicated to crimes against women,” he declared. Majhi has instructed district magistrates and superintendents of police to take stringent action in cases involving women’s safety.
Justice at the Doorstep: A New Initiative
At the event, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan outlined the government’s 'Justice at Doorstep' initiative, designed to make legal processes more accessible to all citizens. Under this program, village courts will be established in all blocks across the state, easing the burden on higher courts and ensuring that people in rural areas receive timely justice.
“We must bridge the gap between the people and the law,” Harichandan stated. “The law should be understandable and applicable at the grassroots level. In the coming days, the government aims to simplify legal access and raise awareness among rural communities about their rights.” Harichandan noted that six village courts have already received approval and will soon be operational, with plans for more to follow.
The minister added, “Our goal is justice for every citizen, no matter where they live. By opening rural courts, we reduce the case backlog, and common people can access swift justice.”
Eliminating Obsolete Laws
In a bold move to modernize the state’s legal framework, both Majhi and Harichandan announced the initiation of a law review. The Chief Minister emphasized that outdated laws would be discarded to streamline legal processes and enhance judicial efficiency. “Irrelevant and outdated laws will soon be sent to the dustbin,” Majhi stated, underscoring the government’s intent to make the legal system more relevant to contemporary society.
Law Minister Harichandan confirmed that a Law Revision Commission would soon be formed to identify and repeal obsolete laws. “The legal system must evolve with society. By removing outdated laws, we make it easier for citizens to understand and engage with the legal system,” he explained.
Empowering the Public
Former State Information Commissioner Jagdananda spoke about the importance of public awareness in building a law-abiding society. “This program’s goal is to bring the justice system to the common people,” Jagdananda said. He emphasized the need for the government to simplify laws, making them accessible to all, including marginalized communities. “The law should be as understandable to a villager in a remote area as it is to people in Bhubaneswar,” he added.
Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted the program’s commitment to extending legal awareness down to the block level, where the impact will be most significant. “We plan to conduct awareness programs at the block level to ensure that every citizen understands their rights and the laws that protect them,” Ahuja shared. He assured that these efforts would provide citizens with the knowledge needed to uphold justice in their communities.
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are two of three new criminal laws that came into effect in India on July 1, 2024:
- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
- Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS): Replaced the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)
- Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA): Replaced the Indian Evidence Act (IEA)