CM MK Stalin 'Lost Control' Over Tamil Nadu: State BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthiran

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthiran has reacted sharply to Chief Minister MK Stalin's statement that the state has always been “out of Delhi’s control”.

This comes as the political debates heat up in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. Leaders of various parties, particularly DMK and BJP, have already started the fierce war of words.

Speaking at an event held in Thiruvallur two days ago, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu will never submit to Delhi's rule, and Tamil Nadu will always be out of Delhi's control.

“We are well aware of the kind of intimidation and underhanded tactics you will employ in the coming year before elections — and so are the people of this nation. We are not the kind of people who yield to such pressure. Not Amit Shah — no “Shah” can rule here.” Stalin said.

In response to CM’s statement, Nainar Nagenthiran launched a scathing attack on him. “It seems that Chief Minister Stalin was deeply impressed by the BJP-AIADMK alliance, determined to expose the DMK's anti-people rule and remove them from power,” he wrote.

“DMK's fear and anxiety on this issue are justified, as we can see the growing public support for our alliance. That is why Chief Minister Stalin keeps talking about our strong alliance on stage after stage,” he says.

“Tamil Nadu is out of control, right from the Chief Minister. The list of things that are out of control in Tamil Nadu goes on and on, from law and order, drug culture, corruption, caste conflicts, social unrest, livelihoods affected by inflation, and ministers behaving unethically,” he adds.

Earlier, Nagenthira spoke to the media in Dindigul on Stalin, referring to the governor as a “postman”. In response, he said, “The governor is an approval of the central and state governments. It is unbecoming of the chief minister to call such a governor a postman.”