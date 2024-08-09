ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Launches 'Tamil Pudhalvan' Scheme For Boys Who Pursue Higher Education

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

Under the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme, male students who studied in state government or in Tamil medium schools from class 6 to 12 and will pursue higher education will be provided Rs 1,000 every month.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Tamil Pudhalvan, a flagship programme of DMK government, in Coimbatore on Friday, August 9. Under this scheme, monthly assistance worth Rs 1,000 will be given to boys who pursue higher education after completing their education in government-run schools.

For the current fiscal year, the state government has already set aside Rs 360 crore to implement the programme. Similar financial aid for girls was previously introduced by the CM under the scheme "Pudhumai Penn."

After completing their studies in government-run institutions, girls who are pursuing further education would receive Rs 1,000 per month under this initiative. The recipients of the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme ought to continue their education in in TN and the course should be recognised by the government.

The program is not available to those taking correspondence courses or attending schools that the government has not recognised. The government has released comprehensive rules for the programme's implementation in addition to the funding distribution.

'Tamil Pudhalvan' and 'Pudhumai Penn' schemes were designed and introduced to support and encourage students to continue higher education, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office. Following the September 5, 2022, introduction of the "Pudhumai Penn" plan, almost 2.09 lakh female students benefited in 2022–2023 and an additional 64,231 in 2024.

As per an official statement, 7.72 lakh students in TN finish their 12th grade each year. The state has a higher education gross enrollment ratio than the national average. Some people have said that the scheme is a great initiative but to get the best out of the scheme, vacancies in teacher posts in colleges must be filled at the earliest.

Read More:

  1. Peace March Held On Karunanidhi's 6th Death Anniversary
  2. Stalin Lashes out at Centre, Calls Union Budget a 'Revenge' Against Country

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Tamil Pudhalvan, a flagship programme of DMK government, in Coimbatore on Friday, August 9. Under this scheme, monthly assistance worth Rs 1,000 will be given to boys who pursue higher education after completing their education in government-run schools.

For the current fiscal year, the state government has already set aside Rs 360 crore to implement the programme. Similar financial aid for girls was previously introduced by the CM under the scheme "Pudhumai Penn."

After completing their studies in government-run institutions, girls who are pursuing further education would receive Rs 1,000 per month under this initiative. The recipients of the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme ought to continue their education in in TN and the course should be recognised by the government.

The program is not available to those taking correspondence courses or attending schools that the government has not recognised. The government has released comprehensive rules for the programme's implementation in addition to the funding distribution.

'Tamil Pudhalvan' and 'Pudhumai Penn' schemes were designed and introduced to support and encourage students to continue higher education, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office. Following the September 5, 2022, introduction of the "Pudhumai Penn" plan, almost 2.09 lakh female students benefited in 2022–2023 and an additional 64,231 in 2024.

As per an official statement, 7.72 lakh students in TN finish their 12th grade each year. The state has a higher education gross enrollment ratio than the national average. Some people have said that the scheme is a great initiative but to get the best out of the scheme, vacancies in teacher posts in colleges must be filled at the earliest.

Read More:

  1. Peace March Held On Karunanidhi's 6th Death Anniversary
  2. Stalin Lashes out at Centre, Calls Union Budget a 'Revenge' Against Country

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU NEWSMK STALINTAMIL PUDHALVANMK STALIN LAUNCHES TAMIL PUDHALVANMK STALIN LAUNCHES TAMIL PUDHALVAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.