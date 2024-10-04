CM Majhi Unveils Plans To Attract Global Investors To Odisha

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday unveiled ambitious plans to attract global investors during two prominent events in New Delhi. The events, an Ambassadors’ meeting and a gathering of international media served as a prelude to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January.

During the Ambassadors’ Meet, CM Majhi extended an invitation to global investors, emphasising the state's efforts to create a conducive environment for innovation and investment. He highlighted Odisha's abundant natural resources, skilled manpower, and ongoing initiatives to enhance the ease of doing business. The Chief Minister revealed that discussions were held with representatives from 43 countries, expressing hope for increased investments in sectors such as semiconductors, petrochemicals, IT, green energy, electronics, and food processing.

The Chief Minister also outlined a visionary roadmap for Odisha's future, aiming to create a “Samrudh Odisha” by 2036 and a “Bikashit Odisha” by 2047. He emphasised the state’s potential to become an industrial hub and urged diplomats to encourage their business communities to consider Odisha as a viable investment destination.

The event also featured Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, who encouraged industries to establish facilities in areas lacking industrial presence, with a focus on local employment. The Chief Secretary of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja, welcomed attendees to the forthcoming Utkarsha Odisha Conclave 2025, highlighting the state’s progress in becoming an industrial hub.