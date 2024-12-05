ETV Bharat / state

CM Manik Saha Inspects Site, Progress Of Work For Tripura Bhawan In Mumbai

Dr Manik Saha, who is in Mumbai to attend Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony, visited a plot acquired for setting up Tripura Bhawan here.

CM Inspects Site, Progress Of Work For Tripura Bhawan In Mumbai
Manik Saha inspecting Tripura Bhawan site (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Agartala: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday inspected the acquired for the construction of Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai.

Dr Saha went to Mumbai yesterday for attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister today. After landing there, he inspected the plot and reviewed the progress of work of Tripura Bhawan.

Later, Dr Saha stated that the current state government has been planning to establish a Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai for a long time considering the needs of people, including patients, who travel to the city for treatment.

“We don’t have any Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai. The Cabinet decided to set up one here and acquire land for the purpose. Today, I came to physically verify the plot. I am in Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister and I took this opportunity to inspect the site. The land is very close to the Tata Cancer Hospital and is accessible via two roads," Dr Saha said.

The CM further said that states like Sikkim and many others are also setting up Bhawan in the area. "I have reviewed the design of the structure,” he added.

Dr Saha said that Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the project and the land has already been acquired. “In the coming days, the people of Tripura will immensely benefit from this initiative,” the CM added.

