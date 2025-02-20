CM Ibrahim Demands Probe Into Karnataka Waqf Board Corruption And Encroachments

Bengaluru: Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim has called for a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption, fund misappropriation and illegal encroachments within the Karnataka Waqf Board. Speaking at a press conference, he urged the Karnataka government to hand over the matter to either the Criminal Investigation Department (COD) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure transparency. “The truth should be revealed to the people,” he stated.

Ibrahim criticised the silence of organisations like Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Karnataka Muslim Muttahida Mahaz and various scholars' groups, which had actively campaigned for the Congress party during the elections.

He questioned whether the government was meeting public expectations and whether the Waqf Board was functioning effectively. “Why are the leaders of these organisations silent now? Why don’t they call a meeting to discuss issues affecting the community, particularly those related to the Waqf Board?” he asked.

Highlighting the issue of budget allocation for minorities, Ibrahim pointed out that while there is a demand for Rs 10,000 crore, the government claims to have allocated Rs 3,000 crore. However, he alleged that most of the allocated budget remains unutilised. Recalling his tenure as Chairman of the Planning Commission, he said, “When I was in-charge, I would submit a detailed plan for the budget, and the entire amount was utilised effectively. Why is it that the budget is not being used now? This, too, needs to be investigated."

Ibrahim asserted that the government and its ministers are answerable to the people. He warned that if the organisations that had supported Congress did not demand an inquiry into the alleged corruption and budget underutilisation, he would file a petition in the Karnataka High Court to seek judicial intervention.

He also raised concerns about the Anwar Manippady Report on Waqf properties, questioning the government’s inaction. “Is the report true or false? Why hasn’t it been tabled in the Assembly for discussion? Why is there no action? If the government cannot act, it should at least hand over the case to an investigative agency. The truth must come out, and those responsible should be punished,” he emphasised.

The controversy over Waqf Board land encroachments has led to a political tussle between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. The Anwar Manippady Report, prepared when Manippady was the Chairman of the Karnataka Minorities Commission, alleged that over 23,000 Waqf properties were illegally possessed by Congress leaders. The report claimed that out of 54,000 acres of registered Waqf Board properties in Karnataka, approximately 29,000 acres, valued at Rs 2.3 lakh crore in 2012, had been illegally misappropriated. The encroached lands were allegedly used for unauthorised developments, including commercial complexes and medical colleges.

Congress has repeatedly dismissed the report as politically motivated. However, BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, have called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or CBI probe into the matter. Ibrahim pointed out the contradiction, stating that Bommai himself had not initiated any probe during his tenure as Chief Minister.

The demand for a probe into Waqf Board irregularities continues to be a contentious issue, with Ibrahim’s statements adding further pressure on the government to act.