Opposition Stages Protest As CM Hemant Soren Arrives To Worship At Sirmatoli Sarna Sthal

Ranchi: The controversy over the flyover ramp in front of the main gate of the Sarna Sthal in Sirmatoli is unrelenting. Today, on the occasion of Sarhul, Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached the Sarna Sthal with his wife Kalpana Soren. Here, the opposition group, led by former minister Geetashri Oraon, protested by raising slogans and showing black flags over the ongoing row on the ramp at Sarna Sthal.

People of the opposition group were wearing black bands on their heads and hands. Here, amid tight security, CM Hemant Soren performed puja at the Sarna Sthal and left to attend the program organized at the tribal hostel.

During this, there was a heated argument between tribal leader Ajay Tirkey and former minister Geetashree Oraon, who is leading the Sirmatoli Bachao Sangharsh Morcha. Geetashree Oraon said that protest is their constitutional right, and no one can stop them from doing so.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at the Sarna Sthal in Sirmatoli became tense for a few moments. People from both sides came face to face. But the police and administration showed patience and did not let the situation deteriorate. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha and SDO were present on the spot.

On the other hand, the President of the Central Sarna Committee, Ajay Tirkey has appealed to the Sarna religion followers to celebrate Sarhul with pomp and show. On the possibility of the atmosphere deteriorating during the Shobha Yatra, Ajay Tirkey said that some people among us are deliberately creating controversy. He said that the entire conspiracy is being done at the behest of the BJP.

On March 30, some people under the leadership of Geetashree Oraon broke the police barricades, demanding the complete removal of the ramp. There was a scuffle with the police. In this case, on the application of the magistrate, an FIR has been registered against 21 persons including Geetashree Oraon in Chutia police station. Earlier, the Ranchi bandh was also called during the budget session.

Tribal organizations have their arguments regarding the ramp of the flyover. One side says that the ramp should be removed at any cost. While the other side says that the ramp is not affecting the arrangements at the Sarna Sthal. As far as the crowd that gathers during the Sarhul procession is concerned, additional arrangements have been made for it. The length of the ramp has been shortened a bit. Meanwhile, the political row is intensifying around the ramp dispute.