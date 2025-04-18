Jharkhand Govt Delegation Led By CM Hemant Soren Leaves For Tour Of Spain And Sweden

Ranchi: A high-level delegation of the state government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren left for Spain and Sweden on Friday.

Apart from Soren, the delegation comprises Chairperson of Women and Child Welfare Committee in the Assembly Kalpana Soren, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the CM, Mining Director, JUSCO Director, Industries Secretary, Joint Director of Industries Department, Industries Director, experts and an officer in the security of the CM.

According to Industries Director Sushant Gaurav, the delegation will visit Barcelona, ​​Madrid in Spain and Gothenburg in Sweden from April 19 to 27. The delegation will meet foreign investors the two countries and make them aware of the policies of the state government. During the tour, investors will be invited by the state government to participate in the auction of mines of Jharkhand.

The industrialists of the two nations will be made aware of Jharkhand's industrial policy and the mineral resources available in the state. A meeting has been organized with investors at a hotel in Madrid. Gaurav said, on April 22, separate meetings will be held with representatives of several companies engaged in the mining sector." A lot of work has been done in Spain and Sweden in the field of renewable energy and those involved in it will share their experiences with the delegation," he said.

Gaurav said discussions will be held with representatives of companies like Iberdrola and Acciona. Detailed discussions will also be held with investors on the resources available in the state for solar energy and the possibilities of investment in the sector. "The visit is the government's idea to promote investment in the state and promote employment while paving the way for development," he said.