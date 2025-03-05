CM Gupta Prioritises Focus On Safety, Financial Aid In First BJP-Led Delhi Budget

New Delhi: In the run-up to the BJP-led Delhi government’s first budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held a series of meetings, including with women's groups, to address key issues concerning women’s safety, financial assistance, education and infrastructure.

As part of these consultations, she also interacted with private school associations and trade bodies to gather inputs for the 'Viksit Delhi Budget', set to be presented between March 24 and 26.

Gupta led a detailed discussion with women’s groups during the 'Mahila Samvad' at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, where the participants voiced concerns about security, financial empowerment, better educational opportunities, installation of CCTV cameras and access to sanitation facilities. She assured that their feedback would be taken into account in the budget.

"Detailed dialogue was held with various women's organizations for the expectations and suggestions of the developed Delhi Budget 2025-26. During this, important topics related to women's empowerment and welfare were discussed. Work will be done towards incorporating the suggestions received in this meaningful discussion in the draft of the upcoming budget," she said.

Following her meeting with private school associations, Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to bridging the gap between private and government schools. "Our vision is for schools to guide and support students while we work together to make Delhi’s education system the best in the country," she said.

The chief minister also met with trade organizations at the Delhi Secretariat to seek their inputs and announced plans to visit slum areas over the next three days to interact directly with women and youth. "The upcoming Delhi budget will be one that fulfils the hopes of the people," she asserted, reaffirming her commitment to implementing the BJP's election promises.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified pressure on the BJP government, putting up posters across Delhi reminding it of its poll promise to provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women by March 8.

In response, Gupta dismissed the AAP’s campaign, stating, "Nobody needs to remind us how many days are left... We will work as per our agenda; they will not dictate it." With the BJP securing a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections last month, all eyes are now on the upcoming budget, which the chief minister has termed as the "Janta Ka Budget".