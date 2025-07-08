Uttarakhand | Security Lapse During CM Dhami’s Corbett Visit; Expired Vehicle Used

Dehradun: A negligence in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s security has come to light during his visit to the Corbett Tiger Reserve on Sunday. The vehicle used to ferry the Chief Minister inside the reserve had not undergone a security audit, and its fitness certificate had expired five years ago.

According to sources, the insurance and pollution of the vehicle were not looked into by the Tiger Reserve administration. Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal admitted to the lapse, calling it a "mistake" and assuring that the matter would be investigated.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola was also present in the vehicle. Badola was also in charge during the tragic Rajaji Tiger Reserve accident nearly 18 months ago, where six forest officials lost their lives during a vehicle trial. The incident remains unresolved, with no accountability fixed so far.

Uniyal further said that government vehicles are not insured, but had no clear response on why the vehicle’s fitness was not updated since 2020.

“I have confirmed that the vehicle’s fitness had expired. We will look into where the lapse occurred,” said Uniyal. Dhami took a jungle safari and also met elephants in the park, fed them, and interacted with forest rangers.

Read More