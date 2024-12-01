CM Dhami Should Learn From Yogi: BJP Leader T Raja Singh At Uttarkashi Mahapanchayat

Dehradun: BJP's firebrand Telangana leader, T Raja Singh, on Sunday urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take a cue from his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, who has taken strong action against "illegal" mosques in his state.

Singh had arrived in Uttarkashi district to participate in the mahapanchayat called by Hindu organisations to press for their demand to demolish an old mosque that they claim was built "illegally".

Addressing the mahapanchayat, Singh said he has come here to emphasis on Hindu unity and appealed everyone to take forward the slogan of 'batenge to katenge'. The need of the hour is to unite, he added.

Applauding Yogi, Singh said the Uttar Pradesh CM has succeeded in taking strong action against "illegal" tombs and mosques. He said that Dhami needs to learn from Yogi and urged him to discuss the issue with UP CM. CM Dhami should also buy a bulldozer so that action can be taken against "land jihad", Singh added.

Singh further said that spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri has sent a message for Uttarkashi. "Dhirendra Shastri has assured to support the Hindus of Uttarakhand at every step. He has especially sent his thanks to the youth here," Singh said adding, "Today the eyes of the country are on Uttarakhand, which is the oldest pilgrim site in Indian history.".

Singh had recently participated at Shastri's 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta' padayatra. At that time, he had a conversation with Shastri after which, he came to attend the mahapanchayat.

The BJP leader also hit out at All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi saying wherever "illegal" shrines are demolished, the latter makes statements claiming the action as anti-Constitution. Owaisi's statements on "illegal" mosque action are inconclusive.

Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan said the government is investigating the concerned mosque and if it is found "illegal", it will be demolished. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has claimed the mosque "illegal" and said that it would stage demonstrations across Uttarakhand for next 15 days.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of Uttarkashi to maintain law and order in view of the mahapanchayat. The entire city has been divided into seven zones and 15 sectors and the traffic has also been diverted accordingly. People entering and exiting the city are being closely monitored.

Notably, tension escalated over a mosque in Uttarkashi district after a Hindu organisation claimed that it was "illegal". After which, a rally was taken out demanding its demolition. This culminated in stone-pelting and vandalism. A case was registered against eight named and 200 unknown people. Additional forces were called from adjoining districts and surveillance was also intensified.