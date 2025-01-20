ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Will Show The Way To Other States: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami On Uniform Civil Code

Dehradun: Even as all formalities have been completed for implementation of the much-awaited Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, the state government has started training its officers and staff on the new rules.

The Union Civil Code is likely to be implemented in the state on January 26 as the code of conduct in force for municipal elections will end on January 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the implementation of the UCC in the state. The Prime Minister is slated to visit Dehradun to inaugurate the 38th National Games on January 28. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said implementation of UCC in the state was a promise which has been fulfilled. "Processes and formalities, along with training of officials are almost complete. Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to implement UCC," he said.

Dhami said Uttarakhand will show the show the path to the other states. "UCC is not divisive politics. It is a uniform system made for everyone," he said

The path to UCC

Chief Minister Dhami constituted an expert committee under the chairmanship of retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai on May 27, 2022 to draft the UCC.

The expert committee held its first meeting with all its members on July 4, 2022.

The committee held a total of 72 meetings. Suggestions were also taken from 2.33 lakh people.

The expert committee prepared the final draft of UCC on February 2, 2024 and handed it over to the government.

After the draft of UCC prepared by the expert committee was received by the state government, it was approved in a cabinet meeting held on February 3, 2024.