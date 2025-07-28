CM Dhami Orders Safety At Major Uttarakhand Shrines After Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

Dehradun: A day after eight people were killed and 30 others injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday morning, the state government held a high-level meeting in the Secretariat and instructed officials to ensure proper arrangements, keeping in mind the number of devotees in the major religious places of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to strengthen crowd management and safety arrangements at all major religious sites across the state. The religious sites include Mansa Devi-Chandi Devi temple in Haridwar, Purnagiri Dham in Tanakpur, Kainchi Dham in Nainital, Jageshwar Dham in Almora, Neelkanth Mahadev temple in Pauri and other famous temples.

The Chief Minister has directed a committee to be formed under the chairmanship of the commissioners of both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions. District Magistrates of the respective districts, Senior Superintendents of Police, Vice Presidents of Development Authorities and representatives of the working agencies would be included as members in this committee.

He said that the availability of all basic facilities, including crowd management, devotee registration, widening of footpaths and stairs, and removal of encroachment, should be ensured in these temples for the safety of the devotees.

At the same time, the Chief Minister instructed for planned development of the Mansa Devi temple complex and other major temple complexes. The registration of devotees would be mandatory, and the number of devotees visiting the temple has been asked to be controlled for smooth darshan.

Read More