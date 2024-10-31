CM Dhami Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers In Pauri Garhwal

Pauri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Diwali with the soldiers in Pauri Garhwal district on Thursday.

Addressing the 'Diwali Milan with Soldiers' at Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal, Dhami said families of the martyred soldiers got an aid of Rs 10 lakh and this has now been raised to Rs 50 lakh.

Dhami said he felt honoured being included among the soldiers. He said that he hails from a soldier family and is aware of the challenges that are faced. "I learnt discipline, service to nation and state from the Army," he said.

Dhami greets soldiers on Diwali

Greeting soldiers with 'Jai Badri Vishal' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Dhami said Diwali is about being with the family but for soldiers staying away from home, it is a manifestation of their loyalty towards duty.

"People across the country are celebrating Diwali safely and this is possible only because our brave soldiers are deployed 24 hours a day along the borders ensuring the country's protection. Even on this important occasion, all the soldiers are on duty, away from their families, protecting the country at the borders," the CM said.

First Diwali after Lord Ram is seated in his palace

is Dhami further said this Diwali is very special as this is the first celebration after Lord Ram is seated in his palace. "For more than 500 years we have been waiting for Lord Rama to come to his house and for the palace to shine. Now, after Lord Ram has been seated in his palace, this is the first Diwali that is being celebrated there," he said.

Applauding the soldiers for their hardwork and dedication, Dhami said that the amount given to the families of the martyred soldiers has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Army strengthened in PM Modi's tenure

Elaborating on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened the military, Dhami said earlier soldiers who were deployed to protect the country in the Siachen Glacier could not even get good shoes, jackets and equipment. "After PM Modi took charge, things changed and every effort is being made to increase the morale of the soldiers. They are being given full support and better equipment," he added.

The event concluded by felicitating the families of the martyrs.