Roshmita Hojai Death: Uttarakhand CM assures Assam Counterpart Of Free And Fair Probe

Assam CM and Congress MP Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi had sought a fair and impartial probe into the death of Hojai.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and MP Gaurav Gogoi of a fair investigation into the death of Roshmita Hojai under mysterious circumstances in Rishikesh
File photo of Roshmita Hojai (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and MP Gaurav Gogoi of a fair investigation into the death of Roshmita Hojai under mysterious circumstances in Rishikesh.

Responding to a letter by Biswa Sarma, Dham said took to X and stated, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswa ji, we agree with your concern. We are fully committed to ensure a fair, transparent and timely investigation. I have directed the DGP of the state to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation into the entire matter".

Biswa Sarma and Congress MP and deputy leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi had sought a fair and impartial probe into the death of Hojai. A resident of Sontila village in Hojai area of Assam, the youngster had left for Delhi on June 5 to appear the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam.

On June 10, her body was found on the bank of Ganga river in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Hojai had arrived at Rishikesh on June 6 and was accompanied by her friends Hemant Verma and Pankaj. Hemant and Roshmita had studied together in college and had been active on social media.

Police said Hojai met Verma in Delhi where both of them made a plan to visit Rishikesh. Police said no external injury marks were found on Hojai's body. Police said prima facie it seems Hojai took her own life.

