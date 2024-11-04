ETV Bharat / state

CM Chandrababu Naidu To Flag Off Seaplane Trail Run On November 9

Vijayawada: On November 9, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will launch the trial run of the proposed seaplane service between Vijayawada and Sridailam from Punnami Ghat. De Havilland Aircraft designed and developed the 14-seater seaplane. If the experiment turns into a success, regular ferry services are expected to start in the waterway soon.

The launch will be under the aegis of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the State Airports Development Corporation and the State Tourism Development Corporation.

The jetty at Punnami Ghat on the Krishna River has been renovated for the purpose and provisional arrangements are afoot for the disembarkment of the passengers at Pathalaganga Boating Point in Srisailam.

Soon after taking office, the TDP government lined up a plethora of projects for the rejuvenation of the tourism and technology sectors. A national level drone summit, aimed at making the state a drone capital was hosted recently.