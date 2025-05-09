Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparedness In Border Areas In Cabinet Meeting

Jaipur: Amid tension on the Indo-Pak border, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers in his office on Friday.

Sharma has instructed all the MLAs to reach out to people in their respective Assembly constituencies. This apart, the Chief Minister instructed ministers, public representatives and secretaries in charge to ensure availability of necessary resources as per requirement in their respective areas. Sharma appealed people to avoid spread of misleading information on social media and trust only authorized information issued by the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, said the Chief Minister emphasised on taking necessary steps in times of emergency. Patel said every citizen of the country stands with the Indian soldiers fighting the Pakistani army on the border. "There will be an all-party meeting tomorrow in which work being done by the state government will be discussed and suggestions taken from other political parties regarding the arrangements," he said.

Patel said the government has started filling up vacant posts in the border districts. Orders have been issued to fill the vacant posts of sub-divisional officers, tehsildars and deputy tehsildars in the border districts. He said Rs 5 crore each has been sanctioned for Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar districts and Rs 2.5 crore each iforJodhpur, Hanumangarh and Phalodi districts by relaxing the rules of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"The amount can be used for relief and assistance work. Also, an amount of Rs 19 crore has been sanctioned from the disaster management fund to provide necessary equipment for carrying out rescue and relief operations to all the districts. Additional personnel RAC, NDRF and Border Home Guard are being sent to the border areas. Police and administration have been asked to remain alert 24 hours a day. Additional fire brigade and ambulance services are also being ensured in these districts," he added.

Patel said the Chief Minister directed the departments concerned to ensure adequate availability of food grains, medicines and other essential commodities. "It was also decided not to organize crowded public programmes in border districts. The concerned agencies have been instructed to work in coordination to ensure blackout as needed along with stopping movement on roads and railways and lights as per requirement at night," he said.