Congress' New Delhi Seat Candidate Sandeep Dikshit Warns Of Defamation Case Against CM Atishi And RS Member Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The political atmosphere in Delhi has heated up ahead of the Assembly elections with Congress candidate from New Delhi seat Sandeep Dikshit accusing the Delhi government of corruption.

Allegations levelled by Dikshit against Delhi government

In an interview with ETV, Dikshit alleged no work has been done by the Delhi government in the last 10 to 11 years. He claimed to have scanned the figures on the government's departments. Dikshit said the schemes that are being implemented by the government were started by the previous regime and they have only been taken forward.

'Will file defamation case against CM Atishi and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh'

Dikshit said Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had accused him of taking crores of rupees from a BJP leader to contest the elections. "I was defamed because of the allegation. If their allegations are true then ED, CBI should raid me. A case should be registered against me. I should be arrested and action should also be taken against the BJP leader who gave the money," he said. Dikshit added, "Atishi and Sanjay Singh should either present evidence of the allegations they have made or else I am going to file a criminal defamation case against them".

'Not competing against anyone'

Dikshit said he is not competing against anyone and his aim is to serve the people. He said his mother and the former Chief Minister of Delhi had represented New Delhi Assembly constituency for 15 years and did a lot of development work in the area. "I will go to people and contest the elections on her credibility," he said.

'AAP a dishonest party'

Dikshit admitted that most of Congress' vote bank has gone to Aam Aadmi Party. "But, the hope and change that people had thought of when they shifted to Aam Aadmi Party, has now changed. This government did not do any work as people had thought. This government has left everyone behind in corruption. Aam Aadmi Party is a dishonest party and now people will teach them a lesson," he said.

'AAP wary of defeat'

Dikshit said the AAP is afraid of defeat. "If the AAP government and its MLAs had done some work in their constituencies, they did not have to be afraid. Now they want to win the election by levelling different allegations against us. The people will definitely teach them a lesson. It is easy to make allegations but they should produce some evidence," he said.

'Delhi govt does not have funds for its schemes'

On schemes like Mahila Samman Yojana or Pujari Granthi Yojana, Dikshit said the Delhi government does not have funds to implement them. "Imams have been struggling for 16-17 months but are yet to receive their pending salaries. Our teachers who teach in colleges have not been paid their salaries. They are not even able to run the 12 colleges which are under the Delhi government. Why are the teachers of these 12 colleges not being paid on time? This is their first commitment. Why is the money not being released? Arvind Kejriwal has a habit of making announcements ahead of elections," he said.

Dikshit said his party will soon announce all its candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. "We would have probably announced it by now. But, in the meantime, the party lost former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and the decision was delayed," he said.