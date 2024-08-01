ETV Bharat / state

CM Adityanath Suspends UP Police Constables After Woman Harassed Sexually in Waterlogged Street

The viral video showed a woman being sexually harassed by a mob on a waterlogged street near the Taj Hotel bridge, Gomti Nagar. Police took cognisance of the matter and immediately arrested two people while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended three policemen.

The clipping also showed some men trying to block the bike from behind (X@@ians_india)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended local Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) East, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) after a video went viral in which dozens of people were seen harassing a woman under the Taj Hotel bridge, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

In the video that went viral, a woman was seen being groped in broad daylight as she was travelling on the pillion seat of a motorbike in the waterlogged roads of the city. The clipping also showed some men trying to block the bike from behind, leading the man and woman falling onto the waterlogged street.

Police on Wednesday, July 31 jumped into action and arrested two persons regarding the incident. The accused in the video were seen enjoying rain in knee-deep water under the Taj Hotel bridge. Police intervened and dispersed the unruly crowd at the bridge.

Netizens were quick to comment on the viral video and expressed their frustration at this callous act of sexual molestation during a natural calamity. While one person commented: 'This is absolutely shocking in broad day light so many people are involved in this shameful incident', another wrote, 'Sapai gunde fir se bill se bahar aa rha hai'.

One user described the incident as "pathetic behavior," while others labeled it "disgusting." Another person took a sly dig at the centre and wrote: 'Under Yogi and Modi's leadership, many young people in UP have been influenced to act violently, turning into mobs that attack for fun. This is a disturbing trend that needs urgent attention.'

