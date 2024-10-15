CM Adityanath Meets Bahraich Violence Victim's Kin; 50 Held, Markets Remain Shut, Internet Suspended

Lucknow/Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met the family of the 22-year-old man killed in the Bahraich communal violence and said the culprits of this unforgivable incident will not be spared.

The chief minister has directed to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family and benefits under other welfare schemes, BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh, who accompanied the parents and the wife of the victim, Ram Gopal Mishra, to the meeting in Lucknow said.

Over 50 people have been arrested after the communal violence in Maharajgaj town, officials said on Tuesday, as markets remained shut and people stayed indoors for a second day in a row amid heavy deployment of police and other security personnel. The area remained virtually cut off with mobile and broadband internet suspended.

Mishra was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh government shared a video of the chief minister's meeting with Mishra's wife Roli Mishra, his father Kailash Nath Mishra, mother Munni Devi and cousin Kishan Mishra.

In the video clip, Kailash Nath Mishra is heard asking his unconsolable wife to control her emotions while the chief minister was speaking to them. The couple was also seen wiping their eyes, even as their daughter-in-law sat in silence. In a post on X in Hindi, the chief minister said, "Today in Lucknow, I met with the grief-stricken family members of the youth who died in the unfortunate incident in Bahraich district. In this hour of grief, the Uttar Pradesh government stands with the victim's family with full sensitivity and commitment."

"Rest assured, providing justice to the victim's family is the top priority of @UPGovt. The culprits of this extremely reprehensible and unforgivable incident will not be spared at any cost," he added. After the meeting, Ram Gopal's cousin brother Kishan Mishra said, "We have got everything we need from the Chief Minister. The entire family is confident that we will get justice."

He said that the chief minister has assured that strict action will be taken against the criminals. "We are satisfied with the assurance he has given," Kishan said. Speaking to reporters in Bahraich before starting for Lucknow, Roli Mishra said, "They should be punished the same way they killed my husband."

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar told PTI that the situation in Bahraich was under control. Internet services have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure. "Efforts are underway to identify the anti-social elements and police officers are taking action on them. Over 50 arrests have been made so far and soon further action will be taken by the police," District Magistrate Monika Rani told reporters.

A senior official at the superintendent of police's office said all arrests were preventive except for two accused, who have been arrested in connection with Sunday's violence. So far three FIRs have been lodged over the violence on Sunday and Monday while the process is underway to lodge some more complaints, the PRO of the SP Bahraich said.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, who reached the district on Monday, remained camped on Tuesday as well. "The situation is reverting to normalcy. The route between Bahraich and Sitapur has been reopened. Security and patrolling are being ensured in the 20-km radius of Maharajganj with the deployment of personnel from the police, Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with senior officers of the district police and administration. There is heightened vigilance, especially in sensitive areas," Yash told reporters here.

DIG (Devipatan Range) Amrendra Prasad Singh said after the incident an FIR was lodged at the local Hardi police station against six named and four unnamed accused for alleged murder and violence. "Those booked are Abdul Hameed, his son Sarfaraz alias Rinku, Faheem, Raja alias Shahid --all four of Maharajganj -- Nankau and Maroof Ali -- both from Rehua Mansoor village -- and four unknown persons under the relevant provisions of the BNS," Singh added.

Locals in Rehua Mansoor village and Maharajganj town largely remained inside their homes and roads were deserted. The markets in other parts of the district were open. "The mobile internet services were suspended Monday morning while wired service in the evening. We have been asked by the government officials to do it," a private internet service provider told PTI.

He said internet services are expected to resume by Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expressed concern over the law-and-order situation in Bahraich.

"Maintaining peace is the first responsibility of the government irrespective of any festival or religion. Special arrangements are necessary on such occasions. If such responsibilities had been fulfilled, the Bahraich incident would never have happened. The government should ensure peace and security of people's lives, property and religion under all circumstances," she said on X.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the violence in Bahraich was a conspiracy of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and "tukde tukde" gang. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Monday condemned the violence in the district and held the UP government responsible for it. "I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav, if this is a conspiracy then it is a conspiracy of Akhilesh Yadav, Congress and the Tukde Tukde gang. "Even when Nasrullahs die in Lebanon, some people here in Bihar, UP, Bengal get stomach aches," he said, adding that "we never had a problem with anyone. 'Batoge to katoge'".