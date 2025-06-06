Cluster-Based Development Model For Fishermen To Increase Production Capacity, Generate Jobs

New Delhi: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has introduced a cluster based development model to empower fishermen and enhance production of seafood.

As per ministry, through the initiative, fish production, processing and marketing are being developed in an organized manner which is not only increasing the production capacity but also generating new employment opportunities at the local level.

Cluster-based fishing activities enhance the competitiveness of the fisheries sector, boost economies, help enhance incomes, get momentum of growth and expand fisheries in an organized manner.

The ministry recently issued the 'Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Production and Processing Clusters in Fisheries Sector' to all the state governments and Union Territories for implementation of clusters in various field of fisheries and aquaculture under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

As per the Department of Fisheries, it has been envisaged to focus on cluster development across key areas, including Pearl, Seaweed, Ornamental Fisheries, Reservoir Fisheries, Fishing Harbours, Saline Water Aquaculture, Cold Water Fisheries, Sea Cage Culture, Freshwater and Brackish-Water Fisheries, Deep Sea and Oceanic Fisheries, Organic Fisheries, Wetland Fisheries, Island Fisheries and other areas tailored to specific sectoral and regional needs.

What scientists say

“Cluster systems are beneficiaries for market and exchange of technical knowledge. If a businessman comes to a cluster, he will get varieties of products in a place which saves his time and extra efforts to visit one place to another. Similarly, in a cluster fisherman easily learn and share best technology with each other which enhances their skill to grow. In fact, they can adopt better methods of other fishermen for betterment in the business,” Dr Pramod Kumar Pandey, Director, ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research told ETV Bharat.

“Cluster-based fishing activities are useful for fishermen as they get particular fishing activity in a designated place. In fact, the scheme helps the government streamline its plans and provide benefits and subsidies easily. To keep a check on a product whether it is harmful for the environment or not, this cluster system helps to track the product easily by getting information of its actual supply market and who is supplying the product,” Dr Karan Kumar Ramteka, a scientist in the Fisheries Institute, told ETV Bharat.

Fishermen’s view

“Developing clusters for fishermen is a good initiative which will definitely help us sell our produce. We are already availing government beneficial schemes and subsidy facilities,” Arjun Bhai Parmar, a fisherman from Gujarat, told ETV Bharat.

“We are getting the proper price of our fish products as an ample number of buyers are available at Bhairaval market who buy our products at standard rates. The cluster based development is a good concept for fishermen,” Umang Bhai, another fisherman of Gujarat’s Bhairaval told ETV Bharat.

Government's view

The Fisheries department stated it has already identified locations for three priority areas for development such as Hazaribagh District in Jharkhand for pearl culture, Madurai in Tamil Nadu for ornamental fisheries and UT of Lakshadweep for seaweed. Furthermore, the department has also notified a Tuna Cluster in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The department has designated Soreng district in Sikkim as an Organic Cluster for development of fisheries and aquaculture.

National Policy on Marine Fisheries

The 'National Policy on Marine Fisheries, 2017 notified by the Central government provides guiding principles of conservation and optimum utilization of fisheries resources for ensuring sustainability. States and UTs, through their Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, also regulate fishing activities in their territorial waters to support the sustainable management of fisheries. In addition, the Central government has prohibited harmful fishing practices, such as pair or bull trawling, and the use of LED or artificial lights for fishing within the EEZ, as per Lok Sabha data.

Development proposals

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during the last four years (2020-21 to 2023-24) and current year (2024-25) has accorded approvals to the fisheries developmental proposals of various State governments, Union Territories and other implementation agencies amounting to Rs 20,990.79 crore with Central share of Rs 8,926.28 crore under PMMSY for development of fisheries and aquaculture in the country, the ministry had informed earlier this year.