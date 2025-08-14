ETV Bharat / state

At Least 15 Dead As Cloudburst Occurs Enroute Machail In J&K's Kishtwar District

The cloudburst has occured when devotees were on the way to the Machail area for paying obeisance.

Machail Mata in Kishtwar
File photo of Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: At least 15 individuals died as a cloudburst struck Chishoti area enroute to the revered Hindu shrine Machail Mata in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials told ETV Bharat.

The cloudburst has occured when devotees were on the way to the Machail area for paying obeisance.

Responding on the disaster, LG Manoj Sinha said: "Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured." He has directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.

District Collector Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma said that the administration has immediately swung into action and rescue teams have left for the site. "Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made," said Sharma.

Both deputy commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar have left for the area to oversee the rescue operation.

More details awaited

Jammu: At least 15 individuals died as a cloudburst struck Chishoti area enroute to the revered Hindu shrine Machail Mata in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials told ETV Bharat.

The cloudburst has occured when devotees were on the way to the Machail area for paying obeisance.

Responding on the disaster, LG Manoj Sinha said: "Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured." He has directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.

District Collector Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma said that the administration has immediately swung into action and rescue teams have left for the site. "Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made," said Sharma.

Both deputy commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar have left for the area to oversee the rescue operation.

More details awaited

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KISHTWAR JAMMUCLOUDBURSTJAMMU AND KASHMIR DISASTERMACHAIL MATA IN KISHTWARCLOUDBURST OCCURS ENROUTE MACHAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.