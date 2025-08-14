ETV Bharat / state

At Least 15 Dead As Cloudburst Occurs Enroute Machail In J&K's Kishtwar District

Jammu: At least 15 individuals died as a cloudburst struck Chishoti area enroute to the revered Hindu shrine Machail Mata in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials told ETV Bharat.

The cloudburst has occured when devotees were on the way to the Machail area for paying obeisance.

Responding on the disaster, LG Manoj Sinha said: "Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured." He has directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.